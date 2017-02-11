Progress at Fletton Quays

Work is well underway in the regeneration of Fletton Quays.

Significant progress has been made at the site where the ground is being cleared ready for building work to begin.

Additionally, the Grade II listed engine and goods sheds have been thoroughly cleaned out ready for their renovations.

The £120 million regeneration of Fletton Quays will include new homes, office accommodation, a hotel, restaurant and leisure and retail facilities.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, inspected the developments with Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development. Building work will continue on the previously derelict site throughout the next two years with early phases completing in mid-2018.