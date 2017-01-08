Prisoners at Norman Cross

Peterborough Civic Society meets again on January 9, when the speaker will be Paul Chamberlain and his subject ‘The Napoleonic Prisoner of War camp at Norman Cross’.

The meeting commences at 7.30pm and takes place at St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

Entrance is free and non-members are welcome. Donations will be gratefully received.

Paul Chamberlain is an author and historian of the Napoleonic era.

He is an authority on prisoners of war in the period 1793-1815 and was heavily involved in the eagle restoration at Norman Cross and the Time Team dig there.

He will speak to members about the basic facts about the site and share the research he has carried out on the lives of individual prisoners for his next book.

More information on the society can be found at www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk