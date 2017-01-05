Police and air ambulance called to incident in Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Police and the air ambulance are currently at the scene of an incident in Chaucer Road in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 3.34pm this afternoon, Thursday January 5, to a residential address after concerns for the safety of a woman in her 30s were raised.

The air ambulance has landed at Fulbridge Park and paramedics remain on scene after the woman suffered serious, life threatening injuries.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.