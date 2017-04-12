Pizza Parlour turns down the lights with wine and cocktail bar

Peterborough city centre’s Cowgate is already home to a number of restaurants, a pub and a dessert lounge, but late night revellers will be able to enjoy a wine and cocktail bar from Thursday.

The Pizza Parlour & Music Café has been open since September and their mix of traditional wood fired oven pizza and ambiance created by live and recorded music has proved a big hit.

So much so that when the kitchen closes at 10pm many diners want to stay on and enjoy a drink and the unique retro sixties atmosphere.

A spokesman said: “It’s clear that people like the feel of our restaurant and particularly towards the end of the week like to take time over another glass of wine or a cocktail.

“So on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings when our kitchen has closed for the night, we will be clearing the tables, dimming the lights and transforming in to a wine and cocktail bar.

“We already offer a fabulous selection of Italian wines available by the glass or bottle, some imported straight from an independent vineyard in Benevento in the country’s south, and a great range of cocktails within our comprehensive drinks menu, so we have everything we need.

“There are a great many diners in Peterborough city centre, not just at The Pizza Parlour, who want to enjoy a last drink or two but not necessarily in a pub or club. Our evening wine and cocktail bar fills that gap, providing a fun and safe environment for legal drinkers of all ages.”

Open to non-diners, The Pizza Parlour & Music Café will also offer small plates, spuntino, Italy’s equivalent of Spanish tapas, for customers to enjoy.