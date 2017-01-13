Piers Morgan to appear on Question Time in Peterborough

Prepare for a Donald Trump love in when TV host Piers Morgan appears on BBC Question Time in Peterborough.

The Good Morning Britain host and columnist will be on the panel when the current affairs show comes to the city on Thursday, January 19.

And with President-elect Trump being inaugurated the following day it is likely that much of the spotlight will fall on Morgan, which is just as he likes it.

The former editor of the Daily Mirror was one of Trump’s biggest supporters during the US Presidential campaign and regularly boasts about his conversations with the businessman and politician.

Joining Morgan on the panel is American Lionel Shriver, author of ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’, with the other guests yet to be announced.

The venue for the show is also yet to be revealed.

The last time Question Time came to Peterborough was on October 23 for what was the show’s 1,000th episode.

On the panel that time were politicians Jo Swinson, Roy Hattersley, Sayeeda Warsi and Alex Salmond, as well as Financial Times editor Lionel Barber.

To apply to be on Question Time visit the website or ring 0330 123 9988.