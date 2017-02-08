Peterborough man charged with causing fear of violence with a BB gun, to appear in crown court

A man will appear in crown court to face charges of causing fear of violence with an air weapon, namely a BB gun.
Christian Millin (22) of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, is also charged with possessing four unloaded BB guns in Redgate Court, Parnwell, assault by beating and criminal damage to a mobile phone.
Millin appeared at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week.
The case was sent to Peterborough Crown Court to be heard on March 1.
