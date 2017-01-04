Peterborough City Council hands out eighth highest number of fly-tipping fixed penalty notices

Peterborough City Council has handed out the eighth highest number of fly-tipping fixed penalty notices since new powers were introduced in May.

The council has handed out 40 penalty notices.

Top of the list is Newham Council with 135, followed by local authorities in Waltham Forest, Haringey, Islington, Wandsworth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Brent.

Cambridge City Council has handed out 12.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for digital, waste and street scene at Peterborough City Council, said: “These figures, alongside a number of recent prosecutions, send out a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in this city.

“Where incidents of fly-tipping are identified, our SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service team (PES) will always seek out the person who dumped the waste wherever possible so that further action can be taken.

“The PES team has increased our capacity to enforce against environmental crime and fly-tippers who ignore the rules that the rest of us abide by should have to pay the price for their criminal behaviour.”

To report cases of fly-tipping call the city council on 01733 747474 or send a report privately through the My Peterborough App which is available for iOS and on Android.

You can arrange to have bulky waste items and electrical goods collected from your home at a charge of £23.50 per collection. This is a one-off charge not per item and allows residents to get rid of unwanted furniture and electrical items.