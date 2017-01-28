Peterborough church is celebrating its 800th anniversary with 800 acts of kindness

One of the city’s oldest churches is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year.

To celebrate this achievement All Saints, which is located on Fulbridge Road, Paston, will be holding a number of events throughout 2017.

One of the events the anniversary revolves around is 800 Acts of Random Kindness.

The church is asking for congregation members to anonymously fill in a postcard with one kindness they have done that month. The church will then record that kindness on a permanent display within the church and each month they will provide a running total of the kindnesses completed.

Individual types of kindnesses can include offering someone a lift, carrying their shopping bags, or just helping someone in need. The church will also be organising specific acts which will include a group litter pick.

Reverend Mark Bridgen said: “If a member of the church pledged to do one act of kindness each month we will easily beat our 800 target. Of course, I appreciate being a Christian is very much offering that kindness and you do those acts without anyone noticing. However, in this our 800th year we are making those acts more determined and organised.”

Other events being held at All Saints this year include History Week, between February 11 and 19, and a quiz night on March 11 and October 14 which will start at 7pm.

From April 28 to May 1, the church will be hosting Wedding Weekend. On show will be wedding dresses throughout the decades, displays and memorabilia and on the Sunday there will be a special renewal of vows service. This will be open to all couples wishing to renew their vows.

On May 13, the church will be hosting a Rock and Roll evening which will start at 7pm.

For more go to www.allsaintspaston.com.