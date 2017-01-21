Peter’s 43 years with city choir

The city’s award-winning male voice choir has said goodbye to one of its longest standing and most influential members, who has finally put away his music after 43 years.

Peter Larke, from Longthorpe, joined Peterborough Male Voice Choir in 1973 and during his time with the organisation has held virtually every office, including at one point even a stint as musical director!

Perhaps Peter’s most important and lasting contribution to the choir has been the part he played in the 2010 appointment of a new director William Prideaux – nationally recognised as an authority on the male voice genre.

Under his leadership Peterborough Male Voice Choir has gone from strength to strength.

In his role as Chair of Trustees, working together with William Prideaux, Peter was instrumental in 2011 in setting up women’s choir Peterborough Voice, Peterborough Youth Choir and music education charity Peterborough Sings! which delivers the Peterborough Singing Strategy in primary schools on behalf of Peterborough Music Hub and Peterborough City Council.

Peter has passed his love of singing on to younger generations and it’s now well and truly a family affair as Peter’s son-in-law Tim Jeffries-Harris is a member of Peterborough Male Voice Choir, his wife Mary and daughters Helen and Andi are both involved with Peterborough Sings!

To mark his departure as a performing member of the choir and in recognition of his unique commitment and contribution to the organisation, Peter has been made Honorary Life President of Peterborough Sings! and was presented with the award by director William Prideaux and Chairman of Trustees Mark Currier (pictured).

Peter remains on the Board of Trustees.