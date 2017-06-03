Paramedic Paparazzo: Wool is her first love

Eileen King ran a wool stall at Peterborough market for 50 years.

She started the stall with her husband John when the market was in Cathedral Square and continued when it moved to Northminster in 1963. After John died, Eileen’s children Andrew and Julie helped on the stall and later sold picture frames and wool when the trade declined. Eileen, who is retired and lives in Lincolnshire, said: “I absolutely loved working at the market, there was always someone to chat to and we got to know all the stallholders really well. It was lovely returning for the reunion photo. I’m nearly 81 but I’m sure I could still run the stall. Wool has always been my first love.”

and I’ve knitted since the age of five.”

