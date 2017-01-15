Orchestral ensemble to perform at Peterborough Cathedral

One of the world’s greatest ensembles is coming to Peterborough for one night only.

The Sixteen, an ensemble comprising both choir and period-instrument orchestra will be performing Bach’s Magnificat at Peterborough Cathedral on February 4.

The group strives to take beautiful and inspiring choral music, from the Renaissance and Baroque to the present day, to as wide and diverse an audience as possible.

It includes sopranos Katy Hill, Alexandra Kidgell and Charlotte Mobbs, alto Daniel Collins, tenors Jeremy Budd and Mark Dobell and bass Eamonn Dougan.

The programme also features Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3 and a selection of Cantatas including Singet dem Herrn, Gloria in excelsis Deo, Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 156, Jesus bleibet meine Freude and Sinfonia from part 2 of Cantata BWV 75.

The cathedral concert is part of an eight date tour of the UK with performances in cities including Coventry, London and Bath.

The Sixteen have also toured internationally throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas and has given regular performances at major concert halls and festivals worldwide.

The mission is both to preserve and champion the great choral heritage and to grow a future audience for it.

The group’s repertoire is drawn from the passions of Founder and Conductor Harry Christophers CBE.

Since 2001 The Sixteen has been building its own record label, CORO, which has released 145 titles to date. Recent releases include The Deer’s Cry, Pilgrimage 2016, Purcell’s The Indian Queen and Poetry in Music.

Tickets for this event cost between £15.00 and £30.00 and can be bought by phoning 01904 651485 or by going to www.tickets.ncem.co.uk.