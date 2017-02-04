Opening hours reduced at community centre as anchor tenants depart

Opening hours at Nene Valley Community Centre in Candy Street, Woodston, are being reduced.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “The centre’s committee informed us they have reduced the centre’s opening hours following the departure of members of the volunteer staffing team. Two anchor tenants have also recently left the premises leading to a reduction in rental income.

“Peterborough City Council and Community Action Peterborough have met with the centre’s committee to discuss what support options are available to them, including the possibility of other organisations assisting with the volunteer staffing of the centre.”

Nobody from the community centre could be reached for comment