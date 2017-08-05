Nursery bringing the community together

The Hampton Day Nursery opened its doors to all local families in a bid to bring the community closer and raise funds for Meningitis UK.

Staff welcomed parents and children from Hampton and surrounding areas for the annual fun day.

Guests spent their Saturday morning socialising and enjoying a whole host of entertainment including a bouncy castle, scavenger hunt, games, face painting and stalls from local suppliers.

All proceeds from the event, which was organised and carried out by staff volunteers, have been donated to the Busy Bees group’s designated charity for the year.

Heidi Cassidy, nursery manager, said: “Our annual Fun Day is definitely a highlight in the nursery calendar which everyone in the community looks forward to. The event is designed to raise money for our chosen charity but also give local families the chance to have some fun and meet our qualified and experienced team”

For more details on the event call the nursery on 01733 566321 or go to www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk