New name chosen for trust which runs Peterborough and Stamford hospitals after public vote

The public has chosen a new name for the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

No, it’s not Hospital McHospitalface, but that might be because the public were given six choices which they then voted for online.

Instead, the winner was North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

A new name for the Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was needed because the trust has agreed to merge with the Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

More than 4,500 votes were cast in the poll, and the new name will be used from April when the merger comes into force.

However, the names of the three local hospitals will remain unchanged.

Stephen Graves, chief executive designate of the new trust, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public and the staff at both our trusts for taking part in this important decision.

“In total, 4,570 votes were cast in the poll which closed on December 28.

“We will now work with NHS Identity to create the new trust logo which will be used on our corporate branding, including signage, patient letters and our website from April 1, 2017.”

The full results for the six shortlisted options were:

1. North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – 1,587 votes

2. Peterborough, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1,202 votes

3. Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1,031 votes

4. The Nene, Ouse and Welland NHS Foundation Trust – 392 votes

5. Peterborough, South Lincolnshire and Huntingdonshire NHS Foundation Trust – 202 votes

6. Huntingdon, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire NHS Foundation Trust – 156 votes