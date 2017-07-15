New era for agency after acquisition

It is a new era for hundreds of staff at a Peterborough housing association.

The Axiom Housing Association, of Cottesmore Close, Netherton, which has 300 staff, has officially become a part of the Cambridge-based Longhurst Group, which has 900 employees.

Details of the acquisition were announced in May, and bosses say it will help Axiom to deliver 250 new homes in the area each year.

The group, which now owns 20,000 plus properties, marked the occasion with a series of events at its 80 offices and residential schemes. There was a balloon launch at Axiom’s base in Peterborough and the unveiling of new signage.

Group deputy chief executive Rob Griffiths said: “It was important to celebrate this partnership and for the organisation to welcome Axiom colleagues to the group.”

“We have already enjoyed a successful working relationship with Axiom through the Blue Skies development consortium and this agreement will help us realise our commitment of building 3,000 new homes over the next five years.

“Axiom also has an excellent reputation for providing first-class care and support and housing services, and this aligns with our vision.”

Related:

Peterborough housing association merger is expected to create more homes and jobs in city