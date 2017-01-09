Mosque helps Yemen victims

A cheque for £2,000 was handed over by the Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street to help victims of the conflict in Yemen.

The cheque was handed over by mosque chairman Abdul Choudhuri to representatives of charity Islamic Help.

It follows recent donations of £1,500 to help victims of the Syrian Civil War and £4,000 to support vulnerable families in Kashmir.

Mr Choudhuri said: “We made an announcement at Friday prayers telling the worshippers this is the reason we need the money and they are very generous.

“We only give money to bona fide charity organisations which have people there on the ground and can distribute medicine.”