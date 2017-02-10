Miles of rush hour queues on A1 near Peterborough after crash

A crash is causing rush hour chaos on the A1 near Wittering.

The car crash has taken place on the southbound carriageway between Thornhaugh and Wittering and has closed a lane.

Police and ambulance were called just before 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday, February 10).

A spokesman for the ambulance service said there were no serious injuries, but police are reporting lots of debris in the carriageway.

There is heavy traffic in both directions, back to Burghley Park on the southbound carriageway and Stibbington on the northbound carriageway.