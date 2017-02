Get your tickets now for the Mayor of Peterborough’s Last Night of the Proms event being held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, March 11.

A rousing programme of music will be performed by The Band of the Royal Anglian Regiment.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15. Tickets for under 16s cost £10.

The evening will raise money for the mayor’s charities. Call 01733 452336 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/mayorofpeterboroughcharityfund for tickets.