Litter pickers clear 10 bags of rubbish from beauty spot

A litter pick has proved successful at Bretton woods.

Investors in the Environment (iiE), organised a litter pick with the aim of bringing together local businesses and community members to keep Bretton woodlands clean and tidy.

The heritage woodlands in Bretton are historically part of the Royal Rockingham Forest, and have been actively managed for more than 2,000 years. Only recently has litter become a problem. The day proved successful, with 10 bags of litter collected, plus further items including a barbeque and even a plastic Christmas tree.

iiE’s April Sotomayor said: “We felt it was important to clean up this fantastic area to benefit the environment and community. It was fantastic to see so many volunteers, including local business Free Thinking Design and community group Nene Coppicing & Crafts, come together to make a difference.”

For further events and to get involved, visit iie.uk.com