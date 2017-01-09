Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak in Peterborough

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting Peterborough tomorrow (Tuesday, January 10) where he is expected to be giving a talk.

Labour has confirmed that Mr Corbyn will visit the city with further details to be announced shortly.

The party’s Peterborough parliamentary candidate in the 2015 general election, Lisa Forbes, tweeted this morning: “Absolutely over the moon @JeremyCorbyn4PM will be in #Peterborough tomorrow for a Major speech. Cannot wait!”

Mr Corbyn’s visit would follow that of Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell who did a Q&A in 2016.

More details when we get them.

