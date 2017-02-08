Joyrider clocked doing 122mph in police chase before fleeing car which hit IKEA centre

A joyrider who was clocked doing 122mph while fleeing from police on the A1 at Sawtry allowed his car to crash into the IKEA Distribution Centre in Peterborough while he attempted to flee the scene.

Gidas Sarkis, of Movis Lane, Barking, pleaded guilty to failing stop for a constable, driving without a licence, driving without third party insurance, and driving without due care or attention at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Friday (February 3).

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said: “Police were travelling in a marked vehicle. They see an Audi in lane three for no apparent reason doing 80mph. They gestured for it to slow down.

“The car seems to have come off Junction 15 at Sawtry and come back onto the A1.

“At the first speed he is doing 118mph and on the Parkway (Fletton Parkway) 122mph.

“At the junction of the Ikea Distribution Centre the defendant appears to have slowed down and run into shrubbery, leaving the vehicle to crash into the Ikea centre.

“The defendant was arrested after a short chase by officers. It was ascertained the vehicle had been taken from London.

“Mr Sarkis said he found the car in East London and wanted to go for a drive on the A1. He said he did not stop because he did not have a licence.”

District Judge Ken Sheraton told Sarkis (21) he appeared to be fortunate that no other charges were brought against him for the speed he was doing.

Sarkis, whose phone went off during the hearing, told the court: “I won’t repeat that again.”

He was fined a total of £1,025 and disqualified from driving in the UK for 12 months.