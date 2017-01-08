Join new maternity forum

The Maternity Unit at Peterborough City Hospital is giving women and their partners the opportunity to help shape and improve maternity services.

The department is working with local healthcare partners to launch a Maternity Services Liaison Committee, a forum where users of the unit can give feedback on their experiences.

Women who have had a baby in the last three years or are hoping to start a family soon, are invited to attend an information session on Friday, January 13.

The session is also open to partners and will be held from 10am to noon in the Denis Bracey Suite at the hospital in Bretton.

Fran Stephens, head of midwifery, said: “The Maternity Services Liaison Committee is a great opportunity for women to give feedback and work with us to make improvements to the service we offer. We are looking for women and partners from all backgrounds to act as representatives on the committee.”

If you are unable to attend but would still like information about joining the committee, email fran.stephens@pbh-tr.nhs.uk.