John and Della play name game

John and Della McGinn swapped their quirkily-named riverside pub for London’s Café Du Paris on Tuesday in search of honours at a glitzy awards ceremony.

The couple own the pub/restaurant with B and B rooms the Dog in a Doublet, at Northside, near Thorney,which was shortlisted for the Most Creative Name Award at Britain’s premier annual awards for independent hosts and hoteliers.

The Eviivo Awards celebrate the best of Britain’s world-class – and world-famous – bed and breakfasts, guest houses, inns and small, independent hosts and hotels.

The Most Creative Name Award celebrates the fantastically memorable, funny, quirky, satirical and poignant names and properties in the industry.

Names that offer a small insight into your wonderfully unique and quirky accommodations and the stories behind them.

John and Della’s pub was originally built as a coaching inn for the Dutch when they were draining the fens. An early landlady had a small terrier dog, which after a dip in the river, lost all of its coat, – so she knitted it a doublet.

The locals would then say they had been to the pub with the ‘dog in a doublet’ and the name has stuck ever since .

The neighbouring lock and bridge also bear the same name.

The Dog in a Doublet - which featured on TV last week on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed show - was the runner-up on what John described as “a fantastic night”.

He said: “At the Dog in a Doublet, we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience.

“We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Most Creative Name Award.”

For more go to www.doginad.co.uk/