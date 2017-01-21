‘I was never content’ - councillor refutes St Michael’s Gate email

A councillor who represents St Michael’s Gate residents has criticised an email sent by a Peterborough City Council officer over the saga.

Housing needs manager Sean Evans wrote to three fellow council officers saying: “Cllr [Azher] Iqbal & Cllr [Marcus] Sims have been briefed and seemed content.”

The email, dated September 20, was revealed in a Peterborough Telegraph Freedom of Information request.

The deal for the council to move homeless people into St Michael’s Gate was made public on September 30.

Responding to the email Cllr Sims, Conservative member for East Ward, said he had “never been content with the situation,” and that “I have of course done everything in my limited powers to support the residents of St Michael’s Gate.”

He added: “Understood would have been a better word to use than content.”

Fellow Tory Cllr Iqbal could not be reached for comment.