Cambridgeshire police saw a rise in hate crime in the month following the EU Referendum on June 23, according to papers revealed by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel.

Police recorded 79 incidents of hate crimes in May, 92 incidents in June and 107 incidents in July.

However, in August the total went down to 70.

The papers state that international terrorist attacks may also have “influenced” the reporting of hate crimes.