Great food but the bill left a bit of a sour taste

I couldn’t get enough of the Turkish Kitchen when it opened towards the end of 2015 and my love affair with food from that region was in full flow.

Well, not much has changed.

Brad Barnes dines at Turkish Kitchen, New Road, Peterborough

The food, from the first mouthful to the last was a delight. And the fact that I hadn’t been there in a while - probably this time last year - made it even more pleasurable.

I love the modern and bright decor with all the glass and the stone walls, and the open kitchen adds a certain something.

The service was, as ever, polite and helpful without being fussy, and the background music, along with half a dozen other tables at 5pm on a Saturday, provided a nice enough atmosphere.

But at the end of the day, I just didn’t feel it had ticked all the boxes for a great meal out with the family, as it had done on previous occasions. My main gripe was the bill, which was correct as I checked it, just seemed a little on the steep side.

We started with a hotmeze to share (£13.95), which I am sure was a good couple of pounds more expensive than a year ago

As I have said, it was very enjoyable. The falafel - a mashed chickpeas, broad beans and fresh vegetable fritter - were both crunchy and tasty, but very small.

Two sigara borek - delightful crunchy filo pastry filled with warm feta cheese and parsley - were joined by three kalamari rings, which were nicely cooked and tasty.

The halloumi , just starting to melt, was lovely and the sucuk izgara - two slices of chargrilled spicy beef sausage - was everything I expected.

Donna followed up with chicken shish (£10.95). Other than the portion seemingly smaller than on previous visits it was a winner.

The cubes of chicken breast were as soft and succulent as you could hope for, and the rice and salad were perfectly palatable.

I always try to go with the lamb - the Adana ( chargrilled, skewered minced lamb) has served me well in the past, as have the cutlets.

On this occasion it was the lamb ribs (£10.95) which won me over. Half a dozen ribs, nicely seasoned and with charring from being cooked over the coals adding to the flavour.

There was plenty of soft, succulent meat to gnaw on - although it did prove messy.

The rice proved decent enough and the rocket-loaded salad was perfectly fine with me.

The girls had meat balls and chicken nuggets with chips (£5.95), which included a fruit drink ( topped up free of charge).

Both meals were a good size, not at all greasy, with a refreshing salad portion.

The food, absolutely no complaints, but add on just over £10 for a beer and glass of wine then a £7 service charge and the bill came to £65, which just left a bit of a sour taste.

VENUE: The Turkish Kitchen, New Road, Peterborough. Tel 01733 555167 www.myturkishkitchen.co.uk