GP practice is still inadequate

A Peterborough GP practice remains in special measures despite being re-inspected by the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC found that action it had told The Grange Medical Centre to take following an inspection in June had not been carried out five months later.

Inspectors noted that improvements had been made at the practice in Mayor’s Walk, but that it was “unable to demonstrate that all of the improvements had been completed or that they were effective.”

The Grange is run by Dr Rupert Bankart who also operates Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre in Sugar Way which is also rated as inadequate.

In its latest inspection the CQC found that an additional member of staff had been trained to review patient registers and to recall patients for their health reviews.

However, inspectors found that “there was no systematic process to recall patients for screening, particularly in the areas of care where the practice required improvement such as in reviewing patients with mental health conditions, heart failure and diabetes.”

In addition, back in June it was discovered that a patient had received too many prescriptions for Tramadol, a controlled drug.

As a result, the practice has now changed its procedure so that a GP has to review a patient’s medication before issuing a repeat prescription.

The practice, which was also inspected in September, remains in special measures for six months beginning from September 13, 2016.

The CQC said it will inspect it again soon.

The Peterborough Telegraph approached the medical centre twice for comment but did not receive a reply.