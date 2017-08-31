Friday night is music night at the Town Hall

Peterborough Youth Orchestra is currently enjoying a late-summer holiday workshop week and programme attendees will present yet another sensational evening of music this Friday (1 September) as the culmination of the course - this year from the Town Hall Reception Room.

The evening begins at 5pm with PYO Too - a new training orchestra for grade 3+ players conducted by Robert Galliard. They will perform a programme of work rehearsed across the four day course, including Boyce’s - Symphony No.4, Grieg’s - Norwegian Dance and Ungar’s - Ashokan Farewell.

The main PYO programme, under the direction of Robin Norman, begins at 6.30pm. PYO players will be joined by Peterborough’s Young Musician of the Year – Emily Holt – as the Violin Soloist for Bach’s Violin Concerto in E. PYO will also play Finlandia (Sibelius) and Beethoven’s Symphony No 5.

Finally, from 9pm, there’s another new initiative for 2017 – the Peterborough Youth Jazz Ensemble – presenting the concert finale. Under the expert guidance of Big Band Leader Steve Hession, this group will play a superb session of jazz standards including C Jam Blues, Watermelon Man, The Chicken and the now infamous Soul Bossa Nova (the theme from Austin Powers).

At just £5.00 per ticket, the evening offers three excellent concerts for the price of one. The entry ticket will provide access to as much of the evening as you wish and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/pyo - or on the door. www.peterboroughmusichub.org.uk