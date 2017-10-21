Fire Service course teaches pupils important lessons

Students from Jack Hunt School in Netherton, Peterborough, have graduated from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) Firebreak course, learning rescue and drill skills.

The course ended with a pass-out parade at Stanground Fire Station on Friday, September 29, when students from years 8 to 11 showcased their new skills to proud parents, teachers and senior Fire Service officers, as well as local dignitary Lady de Ramsay.

The five-day course was launched in Cambridgeshire last year and has been run with the aim to improve fire safety knowledge and team working skills. Children learnt how to use hose reels and breathing apparatus, as well as home safety and basic lifesaving skills. Students even shared mealtimes with the firefighters, becoming immersed in the fire service culture.

Speaking of the week’s achievements, year 11 student Jordan Neaven, 15, said: “It’s been amazing. When we arrived there were a lot of drills but we’ve done some really cool things that kids our age wouldn’t normally get to do.”

He added: “There are kids from across the school taking part, many who I didn’t know, but we’ve become great friends and gelled really well, becoming one massive team, and did really well at final pass-out.”

Group Commander Kevin Napier said: “It’s been a long five days for the group but they’ve learnt so many new skills, behaviours and attributes, which I hope they take back to their schools and homes alike. I look forward to seeing them in the future on other courses.”

The Firebreak programme was created by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Peterborough City Council has signed up to all courses for the remainder of 2017, and there are plans to expand the programme across the county in the near future.