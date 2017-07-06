Eco education success for Peterborough school pupils

Children from schools across Peterborough have been recognised for their environmental achievements.

City schools were brought together to celebrate their green successes at the annual Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Sponsored by Skanska and organised by the environmental charity PECT, the awards demonstrated and displayed the excellent Eco Education project work that takes place in the city’s schools. PECT aims to embed knowledge of sustainability issues into classrooms to inspire the next generation of forward-thinking students.

This celebration provided an opportunity for primary, secondary and special schools across the city to join together to share their experiences.

Students had a chance to ‘Meet the Eco Organisations’, where they could take part in interactive sessions run by local organisations, and ‘Meet the School Experts’ gave pupils the chance to talk about their projects and share what they had done.

“Pupils from across the city take real pride in developing their eco project displays, demonstrating their commitment to learning about the environment and the fantastic work that they have carried out,” said PECT’s Environmental Education Manager, Jill Foster.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.

Peterborough Eco Education Awards (PEEAs), held at the Greater Peterborough UTC.