Deal for Broadway ‘progressing nicely’

A deal to take over the Broadway Theatre is said to be “progressing nicely,” but has not yet been finalised.

Cambridgeshire mayoral candidate Pete Dawe and running mate Mark Ringer are fronting a deal for the iconic theatre, with a 20 year lease and an option to buy.

Mr Dawe told the Peterborough Telegraph in April he was trying to finalise the deal before last Thursday’s election to show he is about “delivery rather than empty promises.”

Asked on Tuesday what the latest situation is, Mr Dawe replied: “Broadway is progressing nicely. We anticipate a full programme from September 1, 2017.”