Could you be gone in 60 minutes from Peterborough’s new escape rooms?

Could you do Moriarty’s bidding and outwit legendary detective Sherlock Holmes by cracking the codes to steal from 221B Baker Street?

How about solving the clues to rescue a hostage from the hands of a Taken-style kidnapper?

The rooms at Escape Peterborough in Church Walk, Peterborough.

Or get to the bottom of mysterious goings on at a Harry Potter-like School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and escape?

These are the tasks - each with a 60-minute deadline - posed at Peterborough’s newest escape room which opens tomorrow.

For the uninitiated, an escape room is a physical adventure game in which players are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and escape within a set time limit.

Escape Peterborough, in Church Walk, Peterborough, is a franchise brought to the city by business partners Tom Owen and Andy Jones, who own the neighbouring City Resources recruitment agency.

“We have monthly corparate events for staff and a couple of years ago I was looking for something different and came across ClueQuest in London,” said Tom.

“It was an escape room and we went and did it - and even then I thought about opening one in Peterborough, but was just too busy.”

Hooked ever since, Tom and Andy, and family and friends, have travelled around the country pitting their wits to find their way out of escape rooms, including the two existing escape rooms in Peterborough.

“The craze is huge and growing - people just love solving clues, cracking codes and working out riddles against the clock.”

They have taken up the Escape franchise to gain access to more than 20 tried and tested “rooms” - opting for those inspired by Sherlock Holmes, the film Taken, and Harry Potter for the opening.

“We knew the new series of Sherlock was coming up on TV,” added Tom. “He is an iconic character, who really plays on powers of deduction, so it made great sense.”

