Corbyn should apologise for record immigration during Peterborough visit says MP Stewart Jackson

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson wants Jeremy Corbyn to apologise for “the record levels of immigration” and its impact on public services in the city.

The Labour leader is set to visit Peterborough tomorrow (Tuesday, January 10) with further details yet to be announced.

Mr Jackson said: “I warmly welcome the leader of the opposition to the city and I hope that Jeremy Corbyn will apologise for the record levels of immigration caused by his party and the impact on public services in Peterborough and explain why he still supports unlimited free movement of people from the EU, one of the reasons why 61 per cent of local voters backed Leave last June and which is why Theresa May is listening and acting on their legitimate concerns.”

RELATED

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak in Peterborough