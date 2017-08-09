Concern as teenage Peterborough girl and young boy go missing

POLICE in Peterborough are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a teenage girl and a child.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Alexandra Ferkova, also known as Sara, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, and her cousin nine-year-old Martin Samco from Lincoln Road.

The pair have not been since about 4pm yesterday (August 8) when they left Cromwell Road to go to the park in Russell Street. They were seen in the park late afternoon and it is believed they returned to Cromwell Road before going out again.

Alexandra is described as white Slovakian, approximately 5’1” with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and shoes and a red hooded jumper. Martin is described as white Slovakian, approximately 3’9”. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen them.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 90 of August 9, with information or call 999 if you see them.