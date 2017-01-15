Comment on council’s plan

Residents have the next five weeks to comment on Fenland District Council’s draft business plan which sets out its overall priorities for the next year.

The plan focuses on services that make the most difference to the quality of life of local people.

The questionnaire also invites comments on the council’s draft budget for 2017-2020.

All responses must be received by February 7. To comment on the draft business plan visit www.fenland.gov.uk/yourviews2017. Hard copies are available at Fenland Hall, County Road, March, PE15 8NQ and at the council’s one-stop shops, community hubs and leisure centres.