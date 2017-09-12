Civic approval for £1m city centre steakhouse

After three months of renovations and an investment of £1 million, creating 60 jobs, Middletons Steakhouse & Grill has now officially opened in Peterborough city centre.

Councillor John Fox, the Mayor of Peterborough, opened the restaurant in St Peter’s Arcade, in Bridge Street, at a launch event on Friday.

Councillor Fox said: “I want to welcome Middletons Steakhouse & Grill to Peterborough, and this is an asset for our city. It’s great that a company like this has opened in Peterborough.”

He added: “Peterborough is a growing city, it is a fantastic city - and this restaurant will add to it.”

Councillor Judy Fox, The Mayoress of Peterborough, Councillor Chris Ash, the Deputy Mayor, and Mrs Doreen Roberts, the Deputy Mayoress, also joined the civic party for the ribbon cutting reception.

Diners in Peterborough can enjoy the Middletons’ menu which focuses on serving high quality meat prepared at the restaurant’s own butchery in the village of Middleton, near King’s Lynn.

The restaurant has the capacity to cater for 180 diners across two floors inside, as well as an additional 50 covers for al fresco dining. It has generated up to 60 full time and part time catering and hospitality jobs in the city centre.

Stephen Hutton, Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to now be open in Peterborough, which is currently the largest restaurant on our portfolio. The welcome we’ve received so far has been fantastic, and we hope diners enjoy everything our steakhouse offers.”