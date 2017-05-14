City Council youth worker raises £565 for Young Carers

Carers Trust Peterborough has been given a terrific £565 cash boost for the young carers it supports in the city.

The money was raised by Mohammed Jangher, a community youth worker with Peterborough City Council. Jangher set up a tuck shop at their offices in Bayard Place. Mohammed opened the tuck shop two years ago to raise money for local charities, with different charities supported every three months. Staff have the chance to nominate the charities they would like to support and the chosen charity this time was Carers Trust Peterborough.

Mohammed said: “I run the community tuck shop in my own time and make sure it is stocked up on a weekly basis. I do the shopping for it in my own time and at the end of the three months the profits go to the nominated charity. This raised £565 for young carers supported by Carers Trust Peterborough from the first quarter of this year. We are delighted to support young carers in the city who do an amazing job caring for loved ones.”