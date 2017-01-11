City chef to host ‘Polish Jamie Oliver’ at gastropub

A Peterborough chef is looking forward to working alongside “the Polish Jamie Oliver” when the celebrity chef takes over the kitchen at his gastropub in April.

TV chef and ambassador for Polish cuisine Damian Wawrzyniak is bringing his Polish Feast – as served up in Jamie Oliver’s FIFTEEN - to Maccaloo, which opened in Eye last May.

Damian Wawrzyniak

The unique new food tour is set to bring family style dishes and delicious Polish treats to diners at the Crowland Road venue on April 30.

And head chef Adam Strzemilowski will not be taking the night off.

Adam , who is Polish but says his menu at Maccaloo takes in all types of cuisines, was featured in an article in The Times and someone associated with Damian got in touch.

“I did not know who he was in the beginning,” said Adam. “ I don’t really follow television so I hadn’t heard of him.

“But I Googled him and people call him the Polish Jamie Oliver.”

Looking forward to the event, Adam added: “ I spoke to him and then he came to the pub and he seems like a really good guy.

“ He really liked the place and the kitchen and asked if I could help him. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Brimming with flavour and fusing old traditions with modern tastes, Polish Feast diners can expect rustic sharing platters, to be enjoyed family style, with starters, entrees, desserts and of course, vodka.

The Polish Feast is part of Damian Wawrzyniak’s personal mission to make one of the last undiscovered cuisines a firm art of British food culture.

Inspired by his childhood in Poland and influenced by stints in the Ireland, France, Denmark and Germany, Polish Feast lifts the lid on fresh, in-season produce and old family favourites.

He said: “So few people have tried true, authentic, homemade traditional Polish food.

“I’ve had the idea of a food tour for a while now, after cooking the first Polish Feast in the FIFTEEN kitchen last summer.

“Polish food is still largely undiscovered in Great Britain, so this is a chance to be part of something very special.”

Find out more and book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

In the meantime Adam is hosting a Burns Night dinner on January 28 - complete with Scottish-themed menu and a piper.

Call 01733 221279 or go to www.maccaloo.co.uk