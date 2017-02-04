City centre is a safe place says Peterborough police chief despite recent stabbings

Peterborough’s police chief has reassured residents that the city centre is a safe place after a second violent incident in just 10 days.

Superintendent Andy Gipp said most incidents in the centre are between people who know each other and not members of the public getting caught up in something.

The city’s area commander was speaking after a man was treated for a stab wound in the leg after a verbal altercation outside the Queensgate McDonald’s last Thursday lunchtime.

The victim, a man in his 20s, left the scene but soon after called for an ambulance and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The male suspect also left the scene.

The incident occurred just a couple of weeks after a knife attack and violent disorder in the city centre which saw three people injured.

Six people were arrested by police in Cowgate, and officers cordoned off areas of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street between Rivergate and Cowgate where blood could be seen on the ground. All six are currently on police bail.

Asked if the city centre is safe for residents after both incidents, Supt Gipp said: “What we are investigating had no connections with being in the city centre other than that’s where a dispute occurred.

“Since my arrival in October I’ve been really impressed with the city and especially the city centre.

“I see it as vibrant, safe and a really good flagship for the city.

“Yes there are occasional incidents which require us to deal with, but they do not impact significantly upon passing members of the public.

“They are usually in some shape or form groups of people already known to each other, rather than members of the public getting caught up in something.”

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing outside Queensgate is asked to call 101.