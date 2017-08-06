Christening event is part of church’s 800th anniversary celebration

As part of All Saints Church’s 800th anniversary year in Paston it is holding a weekend celebrating the first time many people go to church - their christening (baptism) service.

On September 15 and 16, christening gowns and memorabilia associated with having a child christened will be on display along the lines of the wedding dresses etc displayed during the successful wedding weekend earlier this year.

As well as the baptism registers from 1800 on display for people to trace their own or other family members baptism, there will also be interesting and informative exhibitions in church of the history, customs and traditions associated with christenings. Refreshments will be available and entry is free with donations welcomed. There will be a special service on September 17 (10am) inviting all who have been christened at All Saints over the years to come back to church celebrating their baptism.