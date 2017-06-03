Carnival will make some noise

The annual Werrington Carnival promises to be be quite a loud affair this year - with its theme being “The Big Noise”.

It all gets under way as usual with the gathering of groups taking part in Wells Close, and the procession setting off at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 24.

The colourful - and noisy - crocodile will make its way through the village, no doubt to the cheers of hundreds lining the streets, before arriving at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope.

And leading the way will be the float carrying this year’s Canival Queen Chanél Hughes and her attendants - Carnival Princess Grace Richardson and Flower Girls Chloe Robinson, Daisy Fenn and Lucie Pragliola.

They will then take to the stage to help with the presentation ceremony as winning groups taking part receive their awards and get the festivities under way.

Organising committee member Paul Smedley said: “This year the committee have chosen to set the theme as ‘The Big Noise’. hoping for all the participants within the procession will get involved and make as much noise as possible.

“Following the procession, which finishes at Werrington Primary School on Amberley Slope, there will be plenty of activities, live entertainment, charity stalls, food, refreshments stalls with new stalls being introduced this year such as inflatable bumper cars.

“The carnival raises money to help pay for the upkeep and maintenance of the Scout & Guide building in Werrington.”

Anyone who would like to help with the marshalling on the day - or to play music in the parade - can contact Paul by email at smeds@hotmail.co.uk. For more details on the event itself go to www.werringtonscoutsandguides.co.uk