Car dealership moves onto former Anglian Water depot in Peterborough after completing purchase

A car dealership has moved onto the former Anglian Water depot in Peterborough after purchasing the site and the surrounding land.

Barker Storey Matthews’ Peterborough office has sold the former depot and adjacent land fronting Padholme Road, Eastern Industry, comprising a 21,000 sq ft building on a site of 3.68 acres ft to SW Car Supermarket.

The firm, which will now trade on site, was formerly located in Saville Road, Peterborough.

Anton Khan, managing director of SW Car Supermarket, said: “We are very excited by this move which should lead to a further strong growth of our company.

“We were a larger player already in the Peterborough used car market but the move to this site on Padholme Road East with passing traffic will increase our profile hugely.

“Once works to the former Anglian Water building are completed we should have 700 motor vehicles of car space bays and alternative capacity to service and repair 20 cars on site at any one time within our bespoke workshops.

“We expect to increase our staffing on site by the end of this year to 50 people.”

Richard Jones, director at Barker Storey Matthews’ Peterborough office, said: “We were delighted to sell the site to SW Car Supermarket.

“They have moved to the premier area for retail car sales in Peterborough; being Eastern Industry.

“SW Car Supermarket first moved onto the vacant part of the site in November and have completely refurbished it and have now moved their whole operation from Saville Road.

“The balance of the site comprising the Anglian Water premises was purchased on February 3 and will be refurbished over the next six months to create a prestige showroom and large workshop facility linked to the car sales site.”

Savills and Drake Commercial were also agents on the site.