Calls to mental health service

More than 4,000 referrals have been made to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s First Response Service to help people who need to talk to someone urgently about their mental health.

Since the service launched in September specially-trained mental health staff answer the calls, providing advice, support and signposting to other services available.

The service can be reached by calling the team on 111 and selecting option 2. It also links people directly with two new out-of-hours ‘safe-havens’ called the Sanctuary.

Caroline Meiser-Stedman, consultant psychiatrist, said: “We are here for anyone who believes they are experiencing a genuine mental health crisis.

“They might be feeling low, or like they don’t want to carry on any more, or like there are lots of frightening thoughts and feelings they don’t fully understand.”