Bailiffs called in after travellers fail to leave Peterborough car park

Bailiffs will be evicting travellers this morning (Thursday, February 2) who are unlawfully camping in Bishop’s Road Car Park.

The enforcement action is being taken after the travellers failed to leave the car park by today having been served a court eviction notice.

Two police vans were seen in the car park this morning.

The travellers had only moved into the car park after being evicted from the nearby Key Theatre car park.

Peterborough City Council has decided not to issue any parking tickets after discussions with police.

Commenting yesterday, a council spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that this is causing disruption and distress for some residents, but we have taken prompt action using the full extent of the legal processes available to us to remove the travellers as quickly as we possibly can.”

RELATED

Travellers on Peterborough car park given eviction notice