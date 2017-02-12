Authority chair resigns

The head of Cambridgeshire’s ‘Shadow Combined Authority’ has resigned to focus on his role as leader of Cambridgeshire County Council.

Authority chairman Steve Count has now been replaced by Robin Howe, leader of Huntingdonshire District Council.

The shadow authority is the forerunner of a new combined authority which will feature a representative from all seven Cambridgeshire councils - including Peterborough City Council - and a representative of the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership.

Led by an elected mayor, it will be given powers over transport and hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on housing and to support economic growth.

City council leader Councillor John Holdich has now been ratified as the authority’s portfolio holder for skills and training.