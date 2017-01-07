£6,000 from gift wrapping

The Christmas gift wrapping service in Queensgate Shopping Centre in December raised just under £6,000.

The money raised will help the YMCA to continue supporting young people in Peterborough who, having been made homeless, are currently residents in the charity’s accommodation.

Jonathan Martin, CEO at YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, thanked all the people who used the service. He said: “The shoppers at Queensgate have been so generous over the festive season.

“Young people can struggle to cope when they become homeless through no fault of their own, and these amazing donations mean that we are able to support them to get back on their feet and into independent housing.

“While this amazing donation will help, there are still many young people out there who are, or will soon become, homeless. Whatever the cause, the result is the same – they become homeless and the YMCA aims to be there for anyone who needs our support.”