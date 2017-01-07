£5,000 award to fund dance class

A Peterborough support group for people with Down’s syndrome has secured £5,000 to fund a new dance class, after winning a national award.

Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Group (PADSG) was awarded the funding by financial mutual, OneFamily, through its Foundation Community Awards. The yearly awards provide game-changing opportunities for community organisations, groups and projects across the UK.

PADSG will run classes in Peterborough and Stamford for people of all ages with Down’s syndrome.

The group hopes that the dance classes will improve its members’ communication skills and physical fitness, as well as boosting their confidence.

PADSG was nominated for a Foundation Community Award by Maggie Scott, a OneFamily customer and trustee of the group. It was one of 41 organisations presented with an award in the latest round.

Maggie said: “Winning this award will allow us to give our members amazing, confidence boosting dance and drama experiences. We’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us and would like to thank the OneFamily Foundation for giving us this fantastic opportunity. Our members are so talented, and we really want to showcase that. The new dedicated classes will mean we can put on an end-of-year show to let parents and the whole community see how great they are!”

Karl Elliott, marketing director at OneFamily, said: “PADSG is a fantastic organisation that helps people with Down’s syndrome get active, socialise and improve their confidence. We’re very pleased to be able to support them in setting up this new class.”

To apply for Community Awards visit www.onefamily.com/your-foundation. For more on the classes go to www.padsg.org