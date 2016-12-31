390 years in jail for serious offenders

Work by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit in 2016 has seen offenders locked up for a total of 390-and-a-half years for the most serious crimes.

Detective Superintendent Karena Thomas of the Joint Protective Services Command said: “Our specially trained officers and staff work around the clock to secure justice, ensuring some of the most dangerous offenders in our counties are put before the courts.”

The tri-force unit is made up of over 170 detectives and staff. The offences they deal with include murder and manslaughter.”