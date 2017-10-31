Zombies roam through Peterborough in Halloween walk

Shoppers were given a scare on Saturday as hordes of zombies roamed Peterborough city centre.

But rather than being crowds of the dead being brought to life, it was dozens of residents dressed up and taking part in the Peterborough Zombie Walk.

Pic: Daniel Beeby Photography

The walk attracted participants of all ages walking from Charters Bar on Town Bridge to The Brewery Tap across the city centre.

Many of the walkers spent hours perfecting their costumes and make-up to provide a gruesome spectacle in the build up to Halloween.

The participants came up with a variety of costumes, with blood-covered construction workers, brides, cheerleaders, police officers and soldiers all making an appearance.

The Zombie Walk has become a popular annual tradition in the city in recent years, and organisers said they are hoping next year’s walk will be even bigger and better than previous events.

Pic: Daniel Beeby Photography

Pic: Daniel Beeby Photography