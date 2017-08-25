LETTER: Who worked out Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge costs?

Contrasting stories in the Peterborough Telegraph:

1. Contract awarded for £17 million Kings Dyke level crossing - this involves a new road bridge, two roundabouts, approx 800m of road plus street lighting, fencing etc.

2. The Rhubarb bridge - the proposed new crossings have (sensibly) been put on hold, but according to Peterborough City Council a new footbridge would cost £20 million.

Why should it cost more than a far more complicated road scheme?

Who’s come up with the figures?

Perhaps Peterborough City Council should speak to Cambridgeshire County Council about the costs.

Robin How

Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate